March 20 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syros reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial
results and highlights key accomplishments and upcoming
milestones
* Q4 loss per share $0.47
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc -on track to report initial
clinical data on sy-1425 in fall 2017
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc -on track to initiate phase 1
clinical trial of sy-1365 in transcriptionally driven solid
tumors in Q2 of 2017
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc- expects that its cash-based
operating expenses on a non-gaap basis will be approximately $50
million for fiscal year 2017
* Syros Pharmaceuticals-expects current cash and balance
will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital
expenditure requirements into mid-2018
