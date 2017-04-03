April 3 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - new data demonstrate SY-1365 inhibits tumor growth in In Vivo models of triple negative breast cancer

* Syros Pharma - new data show sy-1365 has anti-proliferative activity in additional cancer cells, including ovarian and small cell lung cancers

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - on track to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-1365 in Q2