BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Sysco Corp:
* Qtrly sales increased 12.7pct to $13.5 billion
* Sysco reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $13.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.