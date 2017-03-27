March 27 Systemax Inc:

* Systemax further streamlines operations to increase focus on its profitable North American industrial products and France IT businesses

* Systemax - executed agreement with management team backed by Hilco Capital Limited to sell all unprofitable European Technology Products Group units

* Says will retain its highly profitable operations in france

* Says businesses were sold on a cash-free, debt-free basis; proceeds were nominal

* Systemax - retained a small residual equity position in sold operations and will provide transition services to hilco for a limited period of time