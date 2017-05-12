Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 Systems Engineering Consultants Co Ltd :
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 19 to May 25
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bFWmzV
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
* Group further disposed of 43.5 million LTHL shares at prices between hk$1.60 and hk$1.62 per LTHL share