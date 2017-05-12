May 12 Systems Engineering Consultants Co Ltd :

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 19 to May 25

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bFWmzV

