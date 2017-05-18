BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18Systems Engineering Consultants Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 19
* Offering price will be 1,617 yen per share
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/U6Byh8
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/U6Byh8
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB)