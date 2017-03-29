BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Systems Technology Inc :
* Says it signed a 18.29 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gOCvA2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes