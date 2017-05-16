BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 Syuppin Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 23 and May 29
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZotOCE
* OPAP HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO INCREASE ITS STAKE IN NEUROSOFT TO 67.7%