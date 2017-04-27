April 27 SZZT Electronics Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 9.2 million yuan to 12.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.2 million yuan)

