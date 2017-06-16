BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 16 SZZT Electronics Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 175 million yuan ($25.69 million) to set up micro-credit firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s8OEPx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding