BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 6SZZT Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 12 and the dividend will be paid on June 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ewqxNX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding