April 13 T-Mobile

* Largest winner in U.S. wireless spectrum auction with $8 billion bid; Comcast bid $1.7 billion; Verizon did not bid - FCC

* AT&T among largest auction winners, with $6.2 billion and $910 million bids, respectively - fcc