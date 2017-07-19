FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T-Mobile Q2 earnings per share $0.67
July 19, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile Q2 earnings per share $0.67

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - T-mobile Us Inc:

* T-Mobile delivers record results in Q2 2017, un-carrier performing at peak levels across the board

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 revenue $10.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.81 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍increasing guidance range for branded postpaid net customer additions to 3.0 - 3.6 million from 2.8 - 3.5 million for 2017​

* 1.3 million customer net additions in q2

* Qtrly branded postpaid phone churn of 1.10% - down 17 bps yoy and 8 bps qoq

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍increasing adjusted ebitda target to $10.5 - $10.9 billion from $10.4 - $10.8 billion for 2017​

* T-Mobile us inc sees ‍leasing revenues of $0.85 - $0.95 billion for 2017​

* T-Mobile us inc - maintaining guidance of $4.8 - $5.1 billion of cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized interest for 2017

* Service revenues increased 8% in q2 2017 to $7.4 billion

* T-Mobile Us Inc - ‍continues to expect that branded postpaid phone arpu in full-year 2017 will be generally stable compared to full-year 2016​

* T-Mobile us inc - branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (arpu) was $47.01 in q2 2017, essentially flat from q2 2016

* Net income is not available on a forward-looking basis for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

