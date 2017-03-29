March 29 T-Mobile US INC :

* Says starting tonight, pre-order Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile for $30/month

* Says pre-order for Galaxy S8 at $30/month on Un-Carrier's Equipment Installment Plan or at FRP $750

* Says Galaxy S8+ will also be available for pre-order for $30/month on Equipment Installment Plan or at FRP $850 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: