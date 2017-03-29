BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 T-Mobile US INC :
* Says starting tonight, pre-order Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile for $30/month
* Says pre-order for Galaxy S8 at $30/month on Un-Carrier's Equipment Installment Plan or at FRP $750
* Says Galaxy S8+ will also be available for pre-order for $30/month on Equipment Installment Plan or at FRP $850
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results