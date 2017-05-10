BRIEF-Gree Real Estate names Lin Qiang as president
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc:
* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc discloses 10.2 percent passive stake in Athenahealth Inc as of April 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2r2syM6) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.