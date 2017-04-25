April 25 T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* T. Rowe Price Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.54 including items

* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - assets under management increased $50.8 billion in Q1 of 2017 to $861.6 billion at March 31, 2017

* T. Rowe Price - investment advisory revenues,Q1 2017 from T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in U.S. $715.8 million, up 13.2 pct, from comparable 2016 quarter

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - average U.S. Mutual fund assets under management in Q1 of 2017 increased 15.2 pct from average in Q1 of 2016 to $536.5 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.18