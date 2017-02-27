Feb 27 T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* T. Rowe Price Group - Deal will be concluded through reorganization of that fund into a newly formed mutual fund, T. Rowe Price U.S. high yield fund

* T. Rowe Price to acquire U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Fund and portfolio team from Henderson Global Investors

* To acquire Henderson High Yield opportunities fund from Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc