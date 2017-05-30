US STOCKS-Gains in healthcare stocks lift Wall Street
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 30 T T Ltd:
* Says decided to sell old machinery & equipments pertaining to co's Gajroula Spinning Mills, Gangeshwar Spinning Mills, Tirupati Spinning Mills Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake