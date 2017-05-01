May 1 T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 Biosystems names Darlene Deptula-Hicks as chief financial officer

* Deptula-Hicks was most recently CFO and senior vice president at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

* T2 Biosystems Inc - Deptula-Hicks was most recently CFO and senior vice president at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: