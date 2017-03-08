BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 8 T2 Biosystems Inc:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.48
* T2 Biosystems Inc - on March 2, Shawn Lynch notified company of his resignation from his position as company's CFO effective immediately
* T2 Biosystems Inc - Lynch indicated that he resigned for personal reasons
* Qtrly total revenue $910,000 versus $1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2lF6g47) Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.