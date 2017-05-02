May 2 T2 Biosystems Inc

* T2 Biosystems reports first quarter 2017 results and corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue $941,000

* Sees Q2 revenue $100,000

* Q1 revenue view $2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T2 Biosystems Inc- Company anticipates total operating expenses for Q2 of 2017 to be between $12.3 million and $12.9 million

* T2 Biosystems Inc- Company anticipates continued growth of product revenue in Q2 of 2017 from an increase in T2candida panel sales