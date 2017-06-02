June 2 TA Corporation Ltd:

* Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kong Hwee Iron Works & Construction Pte Ltd to set up a joint venture company

* Shareholdings of group and Kong Hwee in proposed joint venture business are 80% and 20% respectively

* Under terms of MOU, proposed joint venture business will manufacture PPVC modules in Johor, Malaysia

* MOU to set up JV company in design, development, manufacturing and distribution of prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction modules

* Transaction to not have material impact on earnings per share of TA Corporation for financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: