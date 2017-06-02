China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 2 TA Corporation Ltd:
* Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kong Hwee Iron Works & Construction Pte Ltd to set up a joint venture company
* Shareholdings of group and Kong Hwee in proposed joint venture business are 80% and 20% respectively
* Under terms of MOU, proposed joint venture business will manufacture PPVC modules in Johor, Malaysia
* MOU to set up JV company in design, development, manufacturing and distribution of prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction modules
* Transaction to not have material impact on earnings per share of TA Corporation for financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: