June 20 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
* Tabcorp/Tatts transaction and trading performance
* Australian Competition Tribunal authorises proposed
combination of Tabcorp and Tatts
* Tribunal expects to publish reasons for its determination
on thursday 22 June 2017.
* Tabcorp holdings ltd continues to expect transaction to
deliver at least $130m p.a. Of ebitda from synergies and
business improvements
* it is expected that a meeting for Tatts shareholders to
consider scheme will be held in august 2017.
* Tabcorp holdings says earnings are expected to be
realised in first full year following completion of integration
of businesses
* sees fy17 revenue in range of approximately $2,220m to
$2,240m
* sees fy17 ebitda before significant items in range of
approximately $500m to $510m
* sees fy17 npat before significant items in range of
approximately $173m to $180m
* gaming services is forecast to record strong growth in
fy17, enhanced by tabcorp's acquisition of intecq
* uk start-up business sun bets is forecast to report a 2h17
ebitda loss of $24m
* Tabcorp holdings says operating expenses for fy17 have
increased, and are forecast to remain at approximately 23% of
revenue
* board expects to declare a fully franked final dividend of
12.5 cents per share, taking full year fy17 dividend to 25 cents
per share.
* fy17 full year result is expected to be impacted by a
number of significant items
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: