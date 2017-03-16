BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
* Federal court approves Austrac settlement
* Federal court has approved that settlement, under which Tabcorp will pay a penalty of $45.0 million (plus Austrac's legal costs on an agreed basis)
* Tabcorp will recognise an expense in respect of penalty amount in its financial statements for year ending 30 june 2017
* This expense will be treated as a significant item
* FY17 dividend target remains greater of 90 pct of NPAT before significant items and amortisation of Victorian wagering and betting licence or 24 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.