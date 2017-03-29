BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Tabuk Cement
* Says signs agreement to restructure outstanding loan from Bank Albilad
* Existing credit facility of 478.6 million riyals to mature on March 29, 2024 as per new agreement
* Secures additional credit facility of 21 million riyals, to mature on March 29, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.