March 13 Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc
* Tabula rasa healthcare announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 operating results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 loss per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $27.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $25 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $116 million to $118 million
* Tabula rasa healthcare inc - there are no debt
extinguishment charges anticipated in 2017
* Tabula rasa healthcare inc - net income (loss) is expected
to be in range of a net loss of $0.5 million to net income of
$0.9 million in 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $116.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
