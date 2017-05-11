BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
May 11 Tachi-S Co Ltd
* Says Hiroshi Taguchi will retire from chairman on June 23
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lAq5sh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: