April 28 Tachi-s Co Ltd

* Says it will wholly acquire a Shizuoka-based company, which will be set up by Fuji Kiko Co Ltd on Oct. 2

* Acquisition price is 6.1 billion yen

* Says Shizuoka-based new company will take over sheet business from Fuji Kiko, on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1MULaQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)