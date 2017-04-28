BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Tachi-s Co Ltd
* Says it will wholly acquire a Shizuoka-based company, which will be set up by Fuji Kiko Co Ltd on Oct. 2
* Acquisition price is 6.1 billion yen
* Says Shizuoka-based new company will take over sheet business from Fuji Kiko, on Oct. 1
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017