BRIEF-Changshu Automotive Trim says dividend payment date on June 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
May 4 Tack Fiori International Group Ltd :
* Company agreed to subscribe for an aggregate amount of HK$20 million of fund units
* Company as subscriber entered into subscription agreement with Shenzhen City William Financial Holding
* Australian Competition Tribunal authorises proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts