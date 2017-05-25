BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Yum! Brands Inc
* Taco bell outlines restaurant growth plan to reach $15 billion in global system sales by 2022
* Taco bell corp says will focus its "growth" in brazil, canada, china and india, targeting at least 100 restaurants in each market
* Taco bell - by 2022, expects at least 300 of new locations to be urban inline restaurants in markets with "great growth potential"
* Taco bell corp says plans to grow approximately 9,000 restaurants globally in next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.