* Taco bell outlines restaurant growth plan to reach $15 billion in global system sales by 2022

* Taco bell corp says will focus its "growth" in brazil, canada, china and india, targeting at least 100 restaurants in each market

* Taco bell - ‍by 2022, expects at least 300 of new locations to be urban inline restaurants in markets with "great growth potential​"

* Taco bell corp says plans to grow approximately 9,000 restaurants globally in next five years