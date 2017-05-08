BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Tactile Systems Technology Inc:
* Tactile Systems Technology, Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results; updates 2017 outlook
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $19.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 22 to 24 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $103 million to $105 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tactile systems technology inc- for full year 2017 we also expect gaap net income profitability and adjusted EBITDA margins in high single digits
* Fy2017 revenue view $101.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.