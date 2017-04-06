April 6 Tadvest Ltd:

* Confirms share purchase agreement (SPA) with Namib Gate Holdings Proprietary Ltd to acquire 5,541,480 Redefine shares and 375,280 EPP shares has been executed by both parties

* Based on SPA, the co will now issue a total of 4,823,808 shares which will be held on Namibian Stock Exchange by Namib Gate Holdings Proprietary Ltd Source: bit.ly/2o67fd1 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)