BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Tadvest Ltd:
* Confirms share purchase agreement (SPA) with Namib Gate Holdings Proprietary Ltd to acquire 5,541,480 Redefine shares and 375,280 EPP shares has been executed by both parties
* Based on SPA, the co will now issue a total of 4,823,808 shares which will be held on Namibian Stock Exchange by Namib Gate Holdings Proprietary Ltd Source: bit.ly/2o67fd1 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.