BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 Tag Immobilien Ag
* Says successfully placed 4,095,124 treasury shares - gross proceeds of eur 51.1 million
* Says price of placement shares was set at eur 12.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year