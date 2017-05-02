May 2 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe reports record results in first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 revenue $251 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.5 million
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Full-year 2017 production and cost
guidance for both silver and gold remains unchanged
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Reported total silver production in
Q1 2017 of 5.7 million ounces, 17% higher than previous quarter
* Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces,
compared to record production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4
2016
