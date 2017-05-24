BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics says Robert Farrell will assume role of interim CEO
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
May 24 Tahoe Resources Inc:
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Tahoe Resources - claim has had no impact on existing operations at mine which continues to meet or exceed company's 2017 guidance
* Tahoe Resources - claim alleges mem violated Xinca indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting escobal mining license to Tahoe's unit, minera San Rafael
* Tahoe Resources Inc - believes that claim by Calas is without merit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union