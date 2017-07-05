FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 hours ago
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan lower court issues ruling on Co's mining license​
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan lower court issues ruling on Co's mining license​

3 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe Resources Inc - ‍Guatemalan lower court issues ruling on Tahoe's Mining License​

* Tahoe Resources- Guatemala supreme court issued provisional decision on action by anti-mining organization calas against Guatemala's ministry of energy & mines

* Tahoe resources-action alleges MEM violated Xinca indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting Escobal mining license to co's unit

* Tahoe resources inc - ‍intends to both appeal decision to constitutional court and ask for supreme court to reconsider its provisional ruling​

* Tahoe resources - court's provisional decision suspends Escobal mining license of Minera San Rafael while action is being reviewed by court

* Tahoe Resources Inc - ‍also plans to file a motion for reconsideration with supreme court, which is lower court that issued provisional decision​

* Tahoe resources - based on a prior ruling, co believes its operating license should remain in effect while any additional consultation is completed

* Company "believes that all consultation obligations relating to permitting of Escobal license were met"

* Tahoe resources inc - ‍upon formal receipt of order temporarily suspending license for Escobal, mine will be placed on stand-by​

* Tahoe resources inc - ‍given possible material impact of suspending operations at escobal mine, company will be reevaluating previous multi-year guidance​

* Tahoe resources - also plans to file a motion for reconsideration with supreme court, which is the lower court that issued the provisional decision

* Tahoe Resources - ‍ given possible material impact of suspending operations at escobal mine, can also no longer confirm previous 2017 guidance at this time​

* Company will also be requesting supreme court to resolve calas's definitive constitutional claim

* Tahoe Resources Inc - following impacts could be expected; sustaining capital expenditures of $12 million would be deferred

* Tahoe Resources Inc - following impacts could be expected; 2017 silver production would be deferred to future periods by 5.1 million ounces

* Tahoe resources inc - following impacts could be expected; fixed costs of approximately $10 million would be incurred

* Tahoe resources inc - following impacts could be expected; exploration efforts in guatemala of $0.5 million would not be incurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.