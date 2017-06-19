WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Tahoe Resources Inc:
* Tahoe provides Escobal update
* Tahoe Resources - protestors near town of Casillas in Guatemala has been blocking primary road that connects Guatemala City to Escobal mine near Minera San Rafael
* Tahoe Resources Inc - company's shipments and supplies have been delayed
* Tahoe Resources Inc - company does not expect any adjustments to its annual production or cost guidance as a result
* Tahoe Resources Inc - anticipates production and financial performance to be in line with mid-year expectations at end of Q2
* Tahoe Resources Inc - "we anticipate that our performance at mid-year will be well within expectations relative to our guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.