* Tahoe provides Escobal update
* Tahoe Resources - Guatemalan government has taken legal
action to disburse protestors, open primary road that connects
Guatemala City to San Rafael Las Flores near Escobal Mine
* Says company is not aware of any serious injuries as a
result of action
* Tahoe Resources Inc - at the time, company has "no reason
to believe that its guidance will be affected by this situation"
* Says will continue to work with government, community
leaders and others to resolve any on-going concerns by
protestors
