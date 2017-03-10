March 9 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe achieves record production and cash flow per share
in 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $784.5 million
* Q4 revenue view $230.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tahoe Resources - new three-year guidance includes gold
production growth to over 500 thousand ounces in 2019
* Quarterly gold production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4
2016, with silver production totaling 4.8 million ounces
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: