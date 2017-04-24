BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Taihan Fiberoptics Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q2 operating profit to be 3.8 billion won and revenue to be 34.5 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/8nPuA9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement