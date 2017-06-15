BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 15 Taiji Computer Corp Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JqHpjJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: