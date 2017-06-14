BRIEF-Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
June 23 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd
June 14 Taiji Computer Corp Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from June 15 pendng securities regulator's review of its asset acquisition proposal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t1sopc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Notes that downer has now terminated cash-settled equity swap entered into with ubs ag australia branch entered on 27 february 2017