BRIEF-Zhen Ding Technology Holding adjusts 2016 dividend record date to July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date adjusted to July 15
May 9 Acer Inc
* Says April sales up 2.7 percent y/y at T$14.4 billion ($475.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qVBCT4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says 6 billion won worth of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 506,243 shares of the company, at 11,852 won/share, as of June 20