BRIEF-Europlan's EGM decides to spin off Leasing Company Europlan
* SAYS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DECIDES TO SPIN OFF LEASING COMPANY EUROPLAN Source text: http://bit.ly/2rK9NwG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 (Reuters) -
* Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said local banks' exposure in investments and loans in Panama totals T$80.6 billion ($2.67 billion) as of April.
* Panama has established diplomatic ties with China and broken with Taiwan in a major victory for Beijing, which continues to lure away the dwindling number of countries that have formal relations with the self-ruled island.
* Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's move to establish diplomatic ties with Panama has affected the current stable situation across the Taiwan Strait. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates the sovereign's improved financing flexibility, says Fitch Ratings. The transaction is the second benchmark issue following Cyprus's exit from its EU and IMF bailout programme in March 2016. With existing cash buffers estimated at around 8% of GDP and covering financing needs until 2Q18, the transaction was launched for debt management