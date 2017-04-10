April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - on consolidated basis, March revenues were about NT$85.88 billion, up 20.2 percent versus Feb 2017 & up 17.5 percent versus March 2016

* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - revenues for Jan through March was NT$233.91 billion, an increase of 14.9 percent compared to the same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oYb6Hw) Further company coverage: