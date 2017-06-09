BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 9 Innolux Corp
* Says May sales at T$28.1 billion ($933.03 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1170 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 22 A North Carolina man who wielded an assault rifle inside a Washington pizzeria after a fake online report that it was a cover for a child abuse ring was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, prosecutors said.