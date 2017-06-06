UPDATE 2-Accenture trims revenue forecast amid US healthcare uncertainty
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
June 6 Mediatek Inc
* Says May sales at T$18.4 billion ($611.44 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2sbF4fz (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
OSTEND, Belgium, June 22 A beach in Belgium has been transformed into a giant sandy gallery, featuring larger-than-life super heroes, cartoon characters and Cinderella's castle, for one of the world's biggest sand-sculpture festivals.