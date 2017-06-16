Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16 Taiwan's State-run Chang Hwa Bank , the ninth-largest bank by assets:
* Says government wins management control in annual general meeting
* Says the finance ministry wins five of nine board seats
* The ministry and Taishin Financial Holding, another major shareholder of Chang Hwa, have been in a dispute over management control
(Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.