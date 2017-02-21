UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Feb 21 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$326 million ($10.57 million) from Taiwan Puritic Corp
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.8410 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.