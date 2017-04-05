UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment for T$5.0 billion ($164.56 million) from ASML Hong Kong Ltd and Tokyo Electron Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.3840 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)